AFC Leopards team better and can produce results - Casa Mbungo

Mbungo believes he has a much more capable squad ahead of the new KPL season

AFC coach Andre Casa Mbungo hopes the squad they have assembled for the 2019/20 season will perform better than last season's 11th place finish.

Mbungo led AFC Leopards up to mid-table safety after taking the reigns when the club was battling deep in the relegation zone. The Rwandan tactician is hopeful the beefed-up squad at his disposal for next season will be capable of a higher league position in the next campaign.

Wayi Yeka, Eric Ndayishimiye, Ivan Sekazza, Marcel Kaheza, Aziz Okaka, Paul Were, David Ochieng and Shami Kibwana have all been released and Burundian Tresor Ndikumana has been roped in from Amagajju FC of Rwanda with Hansel Ochieng also set to be signed from Kenyan Premier League side .

"If you look at the players whom we have here and the ones we expect to arrive, personally as a coach, and even the management we believe we have the best team that can perform better than we did in the last season," Mbungo told the AFC Leopards Youtube channel.

Mbungo also revealed the pre-season programme of the club.

"We will have extensive pre-season which involves a two-week training camp outside Nairobi and we shall come back to the City for another training camp before the season starts. We need proper preparations that will also involve many friendly matches before our first season match against Kakamega ," he concluded.

Ingwe will play Kakamega Homeboyz on September 1 at Bukhungu Stadium before facing at Kenyatta Stadium two weeks later.

New outfit Wazito will be the third opponent on September 21 before a match against Sugar on September 29 closes a rather busy month for the 13-time KPL champions.