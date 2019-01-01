AFC Leopards target a strong first leg finish as they face Western Stima
AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma feels his team did not deserve to lose to Sofapaka.
A first-half strike by John Avire gave Batoto ba Mungu maximum points and in the process ended Ingwe's two-match winning streak.
Juma is, however, optimistic of a better future with the team if only Ingwe can put up the same kind of performance or even a better one like they did on Wednesday.
"We were unlucky to lose against Sofapaka. We played well from the first whistle; created chances and showed some glimpses of brilliance but lost concentration at the back to gift them the goal; unfortunately, we could not get the equalizer.
"Our final match against Western Stima is definitely going to be tough, but if we play as we did on Wednesday then we have a chance of getting maximum points," Juma told Goal.
Ingwe is now placed 15 on the table with 16 points.