AFC Leopards target a strong first leg finish as they face Western Stima

Ingwe's recent defeat to Sofapaka was their seventh in the last 10 matches played in the league

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma feels his team did not deserve to lose to .

A first-half strike by John Avire gave Batoto ba Mungu maximum points and in the process ended Ingwe's two-match winning streak.

Juma is, however, optimistic of a better future with the team if only Ingwe can put up the same kind of performance or even a better one like they did on Wednesday.

"We were unlucky to lose against Sofapaka. We played well from the first whistle; created chances and showed some glimpses of brilliance but lost concentration at the back to gift them the goal; unfortunately, we could not get the equalizer.

"Our final match against is definitely going to be tough, but if we play as we did on Wednesday then we have a chance of getting maximum points," Juma told Goal.

Ingwe is now placed 15 on the table with 16 points.