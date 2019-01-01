AFC Leopards suffer shock defeat to FC Talanta in pre-season friendly

Ingwe have lost to an NSL side while preparing for the new season which kicks off on August 31

AFC lost by a solitary goal to National Super League (NSL) side Talanta FC in a pre-season friendly played on Wednesday at Gigiri.

The lone goal was struck in the first half by Brian Makara who capitalized on poor marking to put the ball into the back of the net. Despite efforts by the 13-time league champions to make a comeback, Talanta held on to the win.

However, AFC Leopards team manager Tom Juma says there is no cause for alarm as this was just a ‘trial and error’ match.

“We were trying several combinations as well as the new players. It was just our first pre-season match, and the team played well and according to instructions,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“This is the season we want to give our best and at least help the club get back to where it belongs. We have a few weeks to shape up and I am sure we will be better by the time the league kicks-off.”

The last time Ingwe won the league title was in 1998. Ingwe have set a target of winning the 2019/20 FKF to enable them to get back to continental football. They also hope for a top three finish in the league.