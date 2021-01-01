AFC Leopards strongly believe this is their season to win FKF Premier League - Mukangula

Ingwe will resume their league duties on Wednesday when they host Mathare United

AFC Leopards midfielder Eugene Mukangula has revealed there is a strong feeling within the team that this is their season to win the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title.

Ingwe were last crowned in 1998 and since then they have failed to get their hands on the league title. It seems things might be different in the ongoing campaign since the 13-time champions are placed third on the table with 29 points.

The former Thika United player conceded the break orchestrated by the Covid-19 pandemic affected their momentum, but they are getting back and determined to go all the way.

"The league suspension halted our momentum in the league because prior to it we were really doing well," Mukangula told Goal on Thursday.

"But we are confident the coach [Patrick Auseems] will come with a strategy to help us get positive results. The fixture will definitely be tight but we are going to give our best.

"Of course we will not start from where we were in terms of match and physical fitness, but it will eventually happen when we start to play.

"As players, we are prepared to give our best because as a team, we feel this is a massive opportunity for us to get the league title. This is our time."

In the 14 matches played this season, the Nairobi-based charges have won nine games, drawn two, and lost three. They have scored 18 goals in the process and conceded nine.

On Wednesday, May 12, they will host 2008 champions Mathare United in the top-tier assignment. The Slum Boys are bottom of the table with six points from the 13 games they have played.

The Salim Ali-led team have won just one game this season, drawing thrice and losing nine. They have scored 10 goals and conceded 22.

On the same day, Wazito FC are scheduled to host reigning champions Gor Mahia. The hosts have been doing well this season after struggles in the initial campaigns.

They are placed sixth on the table with 22 points after six wins, four draws and as many losses from the 14 games they have played. They have scored 14 goals and conceded as many.

On the other hand, K'Ogalo are eighth with three points less after six wins, a draw and six losses as well. They have scored 20 goals and conceded 17.