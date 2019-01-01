AFC Leopards strikers are worrying me too much – Casa Mbungo

Ingwe coach is a worried man after his side failed to find the back of the net for the second game in a row

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has admitted his strikers are not doing enough to get the goals in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The Rwandese coach watched his side remain winless in the league on Sunday after they battled to a 0-0 draw against , a result which came after they lost 1-0 to bogey side Kakamega in their season opener.

With two matches played and no goals scored, Mbungo is now challenging his strikers to start finding the back of the net.

“[AFC Leopards] have not scored yet a single goal this season and it is a problem which is worrying me,” Mbungo told Goal after the Sharks draw.

“Against [Kariobangi Sharks] we deserved to win the match but we were not effective in the final third. We simply must work on our striking force if we are to start getting the goals which are very important in such a biggest stage."

Despite fielding new signings John Mark Makwatta and Paul Were, who returned to the side, Ingwe still looked poor upfront and could not trouble the Sharks defence.

Mbungo now says the fans should stop pointing blaming fingers at the squad and instead, rally behind the team.

“We have just started the season and it will be wrong to start blaming the players for the two results,” Mbungo continued.

“The league is also young yet, we have managed to get two points, while those above us maybe have six or four points, not a big gap to start causing ripples among the fans.”

Article continues below

On their next match against big-spending Wazito FC, who are also yet to win a match this season, Mbungo said: “We must win our next match and give our fans something to smile about.

“We want to work on the finishing problem and we will be good to go. It does not mean we are worse after the two matches, I know we will be better when we get our tactics right and it should start against Wazito.”

Ingwe are keen to end their trophy drought this season after bringing on board 18 new signings during the transfer window.