AFC Leopards striker Makwatta targets KPL Golden Boot

The former soldier is aiming at finishing top on the top scorer's list this season

AFC striker Mark Makwatta is aiming at winning the 2019/20 Kenyan Premier League ( ) Golden Boot.

The striker scored a brace on Sunday to fire Ingwe to the second position in the top tier after a 2-1 win against . The 2016 KPL top scorer is confident he can achieve the feat once again at the end of this season.

"I am really happy to have helped the team defeat Sofapaka, it was a collective win," Makwatta told Goal on Monday.

"So far I have managed to score four goals; I want to continue with the current form and win the Golden Boot by the end of the season. It is going to be tough but I will work hard to realize my target.

The former forward is delighted with the way the 13-time league champions played against Batoto ba Mungu at Narok stadium.

"We had to start in the best way possible and it worked for us because we scored two early goals. I am happy that we won and the good thing is that we are maintaining the momentum which gives us enough confidence ahead of our next assignment," Makwatta added.

Ingwe are currently second on the log with 14 points, one point behind leaders .