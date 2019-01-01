AFC Leopards striker Ezekiel Odera to remain at KCB for another season

Ingwe official Oscar Igaida reveals to Goal that the striker will extend his loan stay with the Bankers for next season

AFC striker Ezekiel Odera will remain at for another season, the club has confirmed.

The former Nairobi City Stars striker was acquired by the 13-time league champions about two years ago but was loaned out after spending a season with the team.

The club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida has confirmed to Goal the striker will play for the Bankers for another Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

“Odera will be loaned to KCB for another season, he is a quality player and that is why we do not want to sell him. It is just that currently, the coach might not have him in his plans,” Igaida told Goal in an interview.

Igaida insists that the club will give coach Andre Casa Mbungo a free hand in the transfer window as they strive to beef up the squad for next season.

“We want to let the coach handle the business, we will try as much as possible to provide the players he wants because as we said earlier, we want to send the team to the top.”

After a poor start, Ingwe managed to finish the season in 10th position with 43 points, although they might drop a place down if defeat relegated Mount United on Sunday in their final game of the season.