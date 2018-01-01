AFC Leopards striker Ezekiel Odera joins KCB on loan

AFC Leopards striker Ezekiel Odera has joined Kenyan Premier League new boys KCB.

Odera, who scored 13 league goals for Ingwe last season after joining from National Super League side Nairobi City Stars, moved to the Bankers on a one-year loan deal.

Odera has promised to emulate the same performance that also saw him named the player of the month for April.

“It is true I have joined KCB on loan; it is an ambitious club and I am happy to be part of the journey. I will definitely give the best, hoping to help the team achieve its objectives."

Ingwe are reportedly aiming at bringing on board two strikers to help the team in the attacking department and Odera's release was meant to create space in the squad.

Odera fell out with new coach Nikola Kavazovic, who was not pleased by his disciplinary record.