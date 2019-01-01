AFC Leopards striker Bonventure Kaheza cleared to feature in KPL

Kaheza joined Ingwe on a loan from Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba SC last December

AFC Leopards' new signing Bonventure Kaheza has been cleared to play in the Kenyan Premier League.

Kaheza joined Ingwe on a loan from Tanzanian Premier League giants Simba SC in December 2018, but he’s yet to put on the blue and white colors as he was waiting for a clearance from the Kenyan Premier League.

The availability of Kaheza will strengthen Ingwe’s forward that was left with a gaping hole following the exit of Ezekiel Odera and Alex Orotamal to KCB and St. Georges of Ethiopia respectively.

Kaheza, who has also featured for Maji Mji FC of Tanzania, is among the latest signings to have crossed to the Den, alongside Congolese national Yeka Tatuwe.

Tatuwe made his debut for the Marko Vasiljevic side in Ingwe's first league victory against Posta Rangers on Wednesday.