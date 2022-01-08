'AFC Leopards still in the FKF Premier League title race' - Juma

AFC Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma insists the team is still in the race for the Football Kenya Federation Premier League title in the ongoing 2021/22 campaign.

The 13-time Kenyan champions have been posting inconsistent results in the top tier. They collected four points from their first two matches of the season, then they lost five in a row before managing to collect nine points from their last five games.

Currently, Leopards, who are under Patrick Aussems' guidance, are placed in the 13th position with 13 points from 12 games. Joint leaders KCB and Kakamega Homeboyz are on 25 points.

Leopards are still in the race

"Yes, we are in the 13th position, but not far away from the leaders if you look at the points we have," Juma told GOAL on Saturday.

"It is a gap of 12 points, those are just four matches, we still have many matches remaining this season and anything can happen. For instance, where were Ulinzi Stars after several matches at the beginning of the campaign? They were top of the table.

"But right now, they are in 12th position, meaning a lot can happen in the next five matches or so. It is the reason I am confidently saying we are still in the title race, and yes, we can win the league."

What next for the former champions?

Ingwe will be hosting relegation-threatened Nzoia Sugar on Sunday at Nyayo Stadium. The Sugar Millers are currently placed 16th in the log with eight points. They are coming into the match motivated after drawing 1-1 with Gor Mahia in their last league match.

"Sometimes it is tricky to play teams like Nzoia because you do not know what to expect," Juma continued.

"However, we are well prepared with the main aim being to continue with the run we are enjoying. It is a win we want, it is what we will go for and I am urging the fans to come and support us."

Sunday's match will kick off at 3 pm.