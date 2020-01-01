AFC Leopards still alive and will never die despite challenges - Kamura

The captain made the remarks after Wednesday's loss to Posta Rangers amid ongoing financial hiccups

AFC captain Robinson Kamura has revealed disappointment after their 2-1 defeat to Posta on Wednesday at Kenyatta Stadium.

The club was shocked after Sammy Odera scored a late goal to hand them the loss even after they had fought to equalize from the spot-kick in the early stages of the game. The loss was Ingwe's first since going down 4-1 against in November's Mashemeji Derby at Kasarani.

The match against the Mailmen was Leopards' last match in the first round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

“A disappointing finish to our first phase of the league but would have loved to finish it with a win. Our focus now shifts to the second phase of the league from this coming Sunday and our heads remain up,” Kamura wrote on his Facebook page.

“Our motivation remains the same and it is good to have a chance to represent our lovely club; AFC Leopards.

“To our fans and followers; don't miss a step forward, keep on with the positive energy towards the team.

“Nothing is lost, we need you always and moving forward your support is very crucial. Thank you and we thank God for the gift of life and protection. See you on Sunday.

“Ingwe is still alive.”

In an earlier interview with reporters, Kamura stated AFC Leopards will soldier on strong despite the financial crisis they are facing. The club has been unable to pay players' salaries which has forced a number of them together while head coach Casa Mbungo quit.

“AFC Leopards will never die. It will never. We are playing to get a good name and eventually we hope to leave the club better than we found it when our times eventually come to an end at the club.”

“We will continue doing what we can and the fans should also attend our matches as always because we need them more now than ever especially given the kind of situation, we find ourselves in.”

Ingwe will host Wazito FC on January 12 for the next KPL match.