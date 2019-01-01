AFC Leopards stays mum as top KPL clubs lauds Gor Mahia for Caf fete
Gor Mahia became the first team from Kenya to qualify for the quarters of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.
K'Ogalo needed a second-half goal scored by their top striker Jacques Tuyisenge to advance to the next stage of the competition after failing to do so last year.
Several teams from the Kenyan Premier League have so far congratulated Gor Mahia for the latest achievement but bitter rivals AFC Leopards have gone silent as if nothing has happened.
Ulinzi Stars wished their ‘brothers’ well after going against all the odds to claim the historic win.
Congratulations are in order for our brothers @OfficialGMFC for being the first Kenyan club to reach the CAF Confederations Cup quarters. Go now and conquer Africa! You can; we can! 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 #KenyaMbele— Ulinzi Stars FC (@UlinziStarsFC) March 17, 2019
“Congratulations are in order for our brothers GOR Mahia for being the first Kenyan club to reach the Caf Confederation Cup quarters. Go now and conquer Africa! You can; we can.”
2008 league champions Mathare United have not been left behind.
The true mark of a champion is eking out a result at your worst.— Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) March 18, 2019
Congratulations @OfficialGMFC for being good ambassadors of Kenyan football.
With that spirit you can surely go beyond the Confederation Cup quarter final. #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Xy5WJgymn4
“The true mark of a champion is eking out a result at your worst. Congratulations Gor Mahia for being good ambassadors of Kenyan football. With that spirit, you can surely go beyond the Confederation Cup quarter-final.”
“History Made! Congratulations Gor Mahia Fc. Great fight two-man down. We wish you the best in CAFCC Quarters,” wrote Sony Sugar on their official social site.
The likes of Sofapaka, Tusker FC and Kariobangi Sharks have decided to 'mind their own business'.