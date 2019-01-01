AFC Leopards stays mum as top KPL clubs lauds Gor Mahia for Caf fete

K'Ogalo defied their numerical disadvantage to see off visiting Petro Atletico and reach the Caf Confederation Cup last eight

became the first team from to qualify for the quarters of the Caf Confederation Cup on Sunday.

K'Ogalo needed a second-half goal scored by their top striker Jacques Tuyisenge to advance to the next stage of the competition after failing to do so last year.

Several teams from the Kenyan Premier League have so far congratulated Gor Mahia for the latest achievement but bitter rivals AFC have gone silent as if nothing has happened.

wished their ‘brothers’ well after going against all the odds to claim the historic win.

Congratulations are in order for our brothers @OfficialGMFC for being the first Kenyan club to reach the CAF Confederations Cup quarters. Go now and conquer Africa! You can; we can! 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 🇰🇪 #KenyaMbele — Ulinzi Stars FC (@UlinziStarsFC) March 17, 2019

2008 league champions have not been left behind.

The true mark of a champion is eking out a result at your worst.



Congratulations @OfficialGMFC for being good ambassadors of Kenyan football.



With that spirit you can surely go beyond the Confederation Cup quarter final. #TotalCAFCC pic.twitter.com/Xy5WJgymn4 — Mathare United FC (@MathareUtd) March 18, 2019

“History Made! Congratulations Gor Mahia Fc. Great fight two-man down. We wish you the best in CAFCC Quarters,” wrote on their official social site.

The likes of , FC and have decided to 'mind their own business'.