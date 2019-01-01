AFC Leopards star Said Tsuma among players banned for the final round of KPL

We bring you the latest news in player suspensions in the Kenyan Premier League, which will be effective for the final matchday

Seven players will miss the final round of the Kenyan Premier League ( ) set to be played on Wednesday.

Among the seven players out is AFC midfielder Said Tsuma who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards. As a result, he will miss the match against .

Article continues below

's Danson Chetambe, Boniface Muchiri of and striker Yemi Mwana will miss the matches against , Posta and respectively for the aforementioned reason.

Kakamega goalkeeper Gabriel Andika and Nzoia Sugar midfielder Kevin Juma will miss the matches against and Bandari respectively. This is due to red cards received from their last games.

will have to face relegated Mount United without defender Omar Mbongi who has accumulated a total of 10 yellow cards.