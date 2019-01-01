AFC Leopards star Said Tsuma among players banned for the final round of KPL
Seven players will miss the final round of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL) set to be played on Wednesday.
Among the seven players out is AFC Leopards midfielder Said Tsuma who has accumulated a total of five yellow cards. As a result, he will miss the match against Western Stima.
Zoo Kericho's Danson Chetambe, Boniface Muchiri of Tusker and Bandari striker Yemi Mwana will miss the matches against KCB, Posta Rangers and Nzoia Sugar respectively for the aforementioned reason.
Kakamega Homeboyz goalkeeper Gabriel Andika and Nzoia Sugar midfielder Kevin Juma will miss the matches against Sofapaka and Bandari respectively. This is due to red cards received from their last games.
Ulinzi Stars will have to face relegated Mount Kenya United without defender Omar Mbongi who has accumulated a total of 10 yellow cards.