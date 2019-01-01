AFC Leopards star Marvin Nabwire undergoes knee surgery

The Leopards and Ulinzi Stars meet in a match that will have a huge impact on the mid-table standings

will still be missing their experienced defender Oliver Rutto during their Premier League ( ) match against AFC on Sunday.

Rutto has missed the last three matches and will not be play in the 16:15 clash kick-off. Meanwhile, AFC Leopards, who are looking to carry on their victory over Sugar from the last weekend, will be missing their forward Marvin Nabwire once more.

Nabwire, according to the club’s statement on Facebook, underwent surgery on Saturday and his time of expected full return is not confirmed.

Additionally, the Nakuru match has been rescheduled and is expected to start 15 minutes later from the earlier communicated time. Due to its TV live coverage, the game will start at 16:15.

According to the ticketing information available, fans will pay Sh100 to access the Afraha Stadium terraces while those willing to follow the proceedings from the VIP stands will have to pay Sh200

Daniel Waweru scored the only goal the last time the KPL rivals met, but this fixture has always yielded goals.

The only time the two sides met in a goalless draw was in first leg meeting of the 2017 season.

Should Leopards win, they will leapfrog the soldiers with a point as they look to climb the ladder after finding themselves almost at the bottom of the table for the better part of the current campaign.