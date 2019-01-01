AFC Leopards sink Sony Sugar to move from bottom of the table

The results enabled Ingwe to reach thirteen points with two rounds remaining to complete the first leg

AFC won, after six consecutive defeats, against by a solitary goal to get out of the bottom of the Kenyan table.

Ingwe came into the match desperate for a win to add on to their tally of ten points and at least get their season back on track. But the thirteen-time league champions had to do it the hard way by defeating the Sugar Millers at the Bukhungu Stadium.

The only goal of the match came after the break courtesy of Wayi Yeka, who capitalized on a Whyvonne Isuza cross to open his account for Leopards. The home team will, however, have themselves to blame following misses from Eugene Mukangula, Jeffrey Odenyi as well as Vincent Oburu.

Leaders United were held to a barren draw by at Mbaraki Stadium, Mombasa. Coach Francis Kimanzi came into the match with a fine record of one win, and two draws against the Dockers.

Following that draw, Bandari remain top of the 18-team table with thirty two points, two more than the ‘slum Boys’, who are second on thirty points.