AFC Leopards sign former Tusker defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng

Ingwe is working to beef up the squad as they get ready for the second leg

AFC have officially signed former FC defender David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng.

The club was holding talks with the Kenyan player since last week, and as Goal revealed, everything was set to be finalized by Monday.

Ingwe have now confirmed the arrival of the experienced center back that can also play as a defensive midfielder.

“AFC Leopards is delighted to announce the signing of Kenyan international David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng on a short term contract,” the club said on their official page.

After turning out for side New York Cosmos in the 2016/17 season, 'Cheche' moved to where he has been playing for Brommapojkarna.

He will now partner with Robinson Kamura in the heart of the Ingwe defense and could start against on Saturday.