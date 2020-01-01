'AFC Leopards shouldn't be losing to 'Green' when nature states otherwise' - Shikanda taunts Gor Mahia

The official says Ingwe should be winning against K'Ogalo since their colours represent the sky

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda says there is absolutely no reason why they should be losing to during the Mashemeji Derbies.

AFC Leopards are yet to beat their arch-rivals Gor Mahia since 2016 and Nyayo Stadium is expected to host the two teams next season.

Shikanda believes Ingwe would have built a team capable of making the fans fill the stadium and cheer them to victory by then.

More teams

“You know the sky is the limit and blue and white [AFC Leopards' colours] are the sky's colours and the question is why should we be losing while blue is at the top and green [Gor Mahia's colours] is at the bottom?” Shikanda asked during an interview with NTV.

“For the past few years, we have let down our fans and Kenyan football because we have not paraded a team that can make fans fill the stadium.

“We are building a team that we know is a young one. We only need to see it mature by bringing in two, three or four players so that when this Mashemeji fixture comes, we will have done the necessary.

“Let me tell you, in the next Mashemeji Derby both home and away, we are going to fill Nyayo National Stadium.

“As AFC Leopards, we have to prove a point because every time we meet as officials of the club and listen to what the fans tell us we have to build a team that will make them proud.”

Shikanda also explained how he would want to help write the club's history during his reign.

“I want to be remembered for laying down physical infrastructure and making AFC Leopards play the kind of football that is desirable for the fans,” added the former star.

“Fans want to be entertained in a football match and when one travels from Western to Nairobi or to Mombasa let him feel the value for his money.

“It is all about entertainment.”

The official also spoke about his coach Anthony Kimani and the controversies that surrounded the signing of Elvis Rupia and John Makwatta.

“He [Kimani] is a good coach, he motivates the players and has always asked the boys to rally behind the team. He has been fighting to see the badge is fought for as he knows the importance of AFC Leopards' badge,” he continued.

“Before [Elvis] Rupia signed for Wazito FC, I made an approach and told him the platform we will offer is worthy than the money Wazito will give. He declined my offer and joined Wazito.

Article continues below

“When I was signing [John] Makwatta, Gor Mahia were offering him KSh2 million in cash while I had KSh600,000 but I told him the platform I will give him is worth more than the two million Gor Mahia were offering.

“He had the Gor Mahia cash but he came to AFC Leopards instead.”