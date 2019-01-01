AFC Leopards should build their season from Wazito FC win – Casa Mbungo

Ingwe coach urges his side to keep winning matches in the top flight after the vital result against the big-spending side

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has challenged his charges to build their season from the 1-0 Kenyan Premier League ( ) win against Wazito FC last weekend.

Ingwe had gone for two matches without a win – 1-0 defeat to bogey side Kakamega and a 0-0 result against – but managed a 1-0 win against the big-spending side at Bukhungui Stadium.

The Rwandan coach now believes his side should build on the result and start a winning run which can help them move up the 18-team table.

“Our win against [Wazito] was the turning point to me and I want my players to build on the result and start winning matches,” Mbungo told Goal on Saturday.

“I have looked at the match again and picked a few positives which I think will be very vital to my team if taken in and used. We have always been a team which creates many chances but we never use them.

“But against Wazito, we at least managed to use the chance we got and I still insist we can do better in the coming matches if we use the chances we create. It is the only way to win matches and I want my players to start using the chances they create.

“When I look at my squad, I know they are very new and will gel with time, I have a strong belief they will start winning matches and there is no doubt we have a good team in the league.”

Asked on their next league match against Sugar on Sunday, Mbungo said: “We want to win, we must get maximum points from it but also we leave it to God.

“My target is to build on from the win against Wazito and by doing so, it will help us to start moving up the table. Chemelil is not an easy team, they have always troubled us but we have to get something from them.”

Ingwe are currently lying 11th on the table after collecting four points.