AFC Leopards’ Shikanda: FKF league lost meaning and taste after Tusker got Caf ticket

AFC Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda has revealed the competitiveness of the FKF Premier League came to an end on June 30 when Tusker were handed the ticket to the Caf Champions League for next season.

Ingwe were among the teams fighting for continental qualification after the Football Kenya Federation directed, in accordance with the Caf directive, that the team at the top of the 18-team table at the end of June 30 will earn Kenya's Champions League slot.

However, Tusker managed to secure the ticket after topping the table ahead of KCB and AFC Leopards, while Gor Mahia will go for the Confederation Cup after beating Ingwe in the FKF Shield Cup final.

Shikanda has told Goal he does not see the sense of teams playing in the top-flight to finish the remaining matches because they already know which team will compete in the Champions League.

What has been said?

“The flavour for the league ended on June 30 when Tusker were given the Caf Champions League ticket, I don’t even know what we are playing for, because we don’t have anything at stake now,” Shikanda told Goal on Wednesday.

“If you have decided to say one team is going to continental football, so what are the rest of the teams playing for? I don’t even know what we are playing for in the league, because we don’t even have the number one slot available.

What will number one slot give you?

“What will number one team take for the season when you have already given the Caf ticket to Tusker? Even if number one becomes the champions at the end of August 22 and we already have Tusker going for continental, so why should teams fight for a position that has already been given out?

“Even if you play the season to the end, nothing will change at the top because FKF has picked Tusker, we play football to get a continental ticket and not the prize money of Ksh3million, we want to represent the country and for now the league is done and dusted and we should focus for next season.

“The competitiveness of the league ended on June 30, whatever the clubs were fighting for then ended the same day and we don’t have anything to play for now.”

Ingwe are currently third on the table with 43 points from 23 matches, seven fewer than table-toppers Tusker, who have 51 while KCB are second on 47 points from 23 matches.

