AFC Leopards set to unveil new team bus ahead of Sofapaka clash

Ingwe have confirmed they will officially parade their new bus before they take on Batoto ba Mungu in a top tier league match

AFC have confirmed they will unveil their new team bus on Saturday.

Goal exclusively reported three weeks ago that Ingwe have shipped in a new bus which was promised by CS for Devolution Eugine Wamalwa during the club’s fundraiser last year.

The club have now confirmed the new bus will officially be unveiled on Saturday ahead of their Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against at Mumias Sports Complex.

“After eight years of service our Monster will be taking a rest,” the club wrote on their official Twitter handle.

“See you in Mumias as we unveil our new team bus and don't miss this event.

“Thereafter we will play a Premier League match against Sofapaka.”

On confirming the arrival of the bus, Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal they will hand over the old one to the youth team.

“The old bus will now be a property of the youth team, they are also part of us and they have been struggling to honour matches, especially away matches, so we will pass the bus to them for use," he said.

Despite financial trouble, Ingwe are currently in sixth on the 17-team table after amassing 34 points from 24 matches.