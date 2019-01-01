AFC Leopards set to miss two against Sony Sugar this weekend

The 13-time league champions are aiming at collecting their third win in a row against the Sugar Millers

AFC will miss the services of Ismailla Diarra and Hansel Ochieng when they play in the Kenyan Premier League ( ) this weekend.

The two are nursing injuries and will be unavailable for the next two to three weeks for the 13-time league champions. Ingwe's operations manager Tom Juma has confirmed the news for the team's faithful.

"Preparations for the game against Sony [Sugar] are in top gear but we will miss the services of two players," Juma told Goal on Friday.

"Ochieng [Hansel] is nursing a groin injury while Diarra [Ismailla] is out with a thigh injury. The two will be out for about two or three weeks which is a blow to the entire team. This is an opportunity for other players to step up and fill the void left by the two."

The former international has lauded the impact made by new signing Mark Makwatta who has bagged three goals this season.

"[Makwatta] is a top player who is experienced as well, and we are happy with the way he has adapted. It is all about teamwork, and with the current situation things will be better," Juma concluded.

Leopards are currently placed third on the log with eight points from four games.