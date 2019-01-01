AFC Leopards set to miss three key players against Mount Kenya United

Ingwe will be seeking to bounce back to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against KCB and Gor Mahia

AFC will face relegated Mount United without the services of their three influential players.

Goal has learned that David Ochieng, Salim Abdalla, and Isaac Kipyegon will all miss Thursday's Kenyan Premier League ( ) match against the Melis Medo led side at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Club's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma has confirmed the news.

“Ochieng injured his knee against , so he is out. We have Salim who injured his toe and Kipyegon is diagnosed with Malaria and we will not have them,” Juma told Goal.

“It is a blow to us but we have players who can effectively fill their roles, we just want to win against Mount Kenya.”

Article continues below

Ingwe have lost their last two games against and Gor Mahia respectively and will be aiming at finishing the season on a high.

Their three remaining matches are against Mount Kenya, and .