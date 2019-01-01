AFC Leopards set to miss key player Ezekiel Seda against Mount Kenya United

Ingwe will be seeking to revive their season when they face the bottom-placed side in a league match on Wednesday

AFC Leopards will miss the services of Ezekiel Seda against Mount Kenya United in the Kenyan Premier League match on Wednesday.

The midfielder suffered a knee injury in the 4-1 defeat to Bandari last weekend, as revealed on the official club website. “Our midfielder Ezekiel Edward Seda will miss the match tomorrow vs Mt. Kenya United after suffering a knee injury on Sunday in our Kenya Premier League match against Bandari FC in Mombasa.”

CLUB UPDATE



Seda now joins Said Tsuma, who's out with an ankle injury and Marvin Nabwire, who also has a knee injury. Victor Majid has started training but will not be available for selection against Mount Kenya United.

AFC Leopards, who have recently appointed Andre Casa Mbungo as the new coach, will be targeting their third win this season to bring their campaign back on track.