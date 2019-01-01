AFC Leopards set to miss Boniface Mukhekhe against Tusker

Ingwe are keen to wrap the season among the top eight teams but must win the remaining two matches

AFC will face FC in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Sunday without the services of Boniface Mukhekhe.

The midfielder was the star man for Ingwe on Thursday as his double inspired the team to a 2-0 win against relegated Mount United.

However, according to the team's football operations manager Tom Juma, the youngster will not be part of the team this weekend..

“Mukhekhe is out, he injured his ankle after scoring the second goal against and we might lose him for the rest of the season if he does not respond to medication positively,” Juma told Goal in an interview.

“As a result, we have brought in Aziz Okaka in his place, with an aim of winning the game against Tusker.”

Juma says Abdallah Salim, David Ochieng, and Isaac Kipyegon have returned to training but will not be involved.

“Yes the three have recovered from their injuries, but we will not play them on Sunday because they lack match fitness, but they might be available against ," the coach continued.

AFC Leopards are aiming at finishing in the top eight on the KPL table, but they will have to win their remaining games and hope the teams above them drop points.