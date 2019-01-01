AFC Leopards set to make a final decision over the vacant coaching job

Ingwe have already shortlisted a number of coaches to take over the position ahead of the second leg of Kenyan league

Kenyan Premier League side AFC is set to make a decision over the assistant coaching role.

Earlier in the season, the club had appointed Serbian Nikola Kavazovic to handle the team with Marko Vasiljevic serving as his assistant.

However, things did not go as planned as the two coaches left the Den, paving way for Rwandan Casa Mbungo to take charge but without an assistant.

Club's Secretary General Oscar Igaida says the National Executive Council (NEC) will make a decision next week on the way forward.

“I cannot say whether we will have an assistant coach or not, it is not my call to make.

“The NEC is meeting on Tuesday to discuss that, and once it is done then we will have the way forward, but as it stands nothing has been agreed on the same,” Igaida told Goal.

Among the coaches already lined up for the job include Francis Baraza of Sugar and former defender Anthony 'Modo' Kimani.