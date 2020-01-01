AFC Leopards set to become second KPL team with official merchandise shop

Ingwe fans will have easy access to the club's replicas as well as matchday tickets at the new facility

Kenyan Premier League ( ) giants AFC are set to open their official club merchandise shop by the end of June.

The 13-time league champions have been trying to set up structures to enable them to get a sustainable financial income.

After revealing their intentions of setting up a sports facility a couple of weeks ago, the KPL side has already made another step.

"We have done most of the things regarding the merchandise shop, and by the end of this month, we believe it will be up and running," excited Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda told Goal on Tuesday.

"It will be located at the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) where it will be easier for our fans to locate. We will have club replica jerseys, caps, t-shirts, bands, watches... everything with Ingwe brand.

"The fans will have a way of directly contributing to the club's growth by purchasing the Ingwe merchandise from the shop.

"We will also have our match-day tickets sold at the shop at any given time."

The former striker did not hesitate to comment on the quality of the goods to be stocked.

"We will have quality jerseys for our fans which will be durable as compared to the counterfeit ones which do not last," Shikanda added.

"Cheap is expensive, so for those who want to go for low-quality merchandise by other vendors, we cannot stop them. But buying in our shop will help us grow.

"Our plan is to expand and have branches all over the country."

Wazito are the only club in the top tier with an official merchandise shop.

Recently, AFC Leopards and entered into a sponsorship deal with a new betting firm Betsafe.

The two local giants and Betsafe, yet to launch their services in the Kenyan market, signed a partnership deal that will last for the next three years.

According to the details of the deal, AFC Leopards will get KSh45 million per year while Gor Mahia will get KSh55 million per year from the sponsor.

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards have been struggling since SportPesa, their previous sponsor left, leaving the clubs to depend on fans, members, and other well-wishers to honour matches and settle players' allowances at times.

Salary delays saw AFC Leopards lose key foreign players like Vincent Habamahoro, Ismail Diarra, captain Soter Kayumba, Tresor Ndikumana and Rwandan coach Casa Mbungo.

Whyvonne Isuza, Brian Marita, John Makwatta left for Wazito FC, , and Zesco United, respectively, when life without pay at AFC Leopards became difficult.

Gor Mahia were hit hard given that they had to look for finances to help the team honour both local and continental matches without a financial partner.

K'Ogalo players, at times, had to boycott training sessions in protest of a lack of payment.

It is the second time the two Mashemeji Derby rivals are signing a joint sponsorship deal with a betting firm after enjoying a similar relationship with SportPesa.