AFC Leopards set to appoint Trucha as new head coach - Reports

The 41-year-old tactician has served in the same position at Botswana Premier League giants Township Rollers before

Former Township Rollers and Orapa United head coach Tomas Trucha is reportedly on his way to AFC .

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) outfit has been under interim coach Anthony Kimani since Casa Mbungo left in December 2019 due to the financial struggles the club was undergoing.

Kimani is understood to have accepted the assistant coach position but he will undergo further studies that AFC Leopards will pay for in the next year.

Trucha, 49, is a citizen and his immediate roles, should AFC Leopards confirm the reports, will be to guide the giants to another KPL title; a pursuit that has proved elusive since 1998.

AFC Leopards' archrivals have been dominant in the league and even in the Mashemeji Derby fixtures, the former last won a game against K’Ogalo in 2016. That summarises the herculean task that awaits any new coach the club might appoint.

Ingwe have already unveiled their new home kit but eyes are wide open awaiting the new players the club is set to sign.

AFC Leopards are understood to have reached transfer agreements with Harrison Mwendwa from , former Rayon Sports midfielder Fabrice Mugheni, and ex-KCCA FC offensive midfielder Muzamir Mutyaba.

In a recent interview, the club’s chairman Dan Shikanda attempted to cool down the nerves of their supporters ahead of the 2020/21 season.

“Our fans should not panic at all, they should not be affected by our silence in terms of the new signings, we have already talked to our targets and we will unveil them soon,” Shikanda told Goal.

“Just a few months ago, the same fans were saying we will bare-chested because we did not have jerseys for the new season, but we have unveiled them and now they have gone silent, we are doing our job silently, I don’t want them to panic, let them be assured we will have a good team, better than what we had in the previous seasons.”

Football Federation (FKF) is yet to give a clear roadmap on how and when the new season will begin as they await the Ministry of Sports greenlight on the same.

The government has already unveiled resumption protocols but contact sports remain suspended.