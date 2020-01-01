AFC Leopards set date for virtual AGM

Ingwe have revealed they will host their meeting online because of the current state occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic

AFC have confirmed they will hold their Annual General Meeting (AGM) on June 28.

The Kenyan Premier League ( ) side has revealed in a statement the meeting will be done via electronic communication starting at 10 am.

A statement published on the club’s official website signed by the club secretary general Oliver Sikuku stated: “Notice is hereby given that this year’s Annual General Meeting [AGM] of AFC Leopards Sports Club will be held via electronic communication on Sunday, 28 June 2020, at 10 am unless otherwise directed to conduct the following business.”

The club has further explained that owing to the ban imposed by the government on public gatherings, members will not be allowed to attend the AGM in person.

“Due to the ongoing restrictions on public gatherings by the Government, members will not be able to attend the AGM in person but will have the opportunity to participate in the meeting electronically,” the statement continued.

“All documents to be processed in the meeting will be made available on the club website and members may ask questions in advance of the meeting.”

Among the issues listed in the agenda include reading the notice to convene the meeting, consider and adopt minutes of the AGM held on June 23, 2019, to receive, consider and adopt financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2019, and the auditors’ report thereon, appoint the Independent Auditors of the club for the year ending December 31, 2020, and transact any other business of which due notice has been received.

AFC Leopards are among the clubs that have struggled financially in the top-flight this season after sponsors SportPesa withdrew their support citing unfavourable working conditions in the country.

The financial problems saw Ingwe lose a host of players including their coach Casa Mbungo who returned to his native Rwanda.

AFC Leopards are currently among the teams benefiting from the government stimulus to support the players during the Covid-19 period.

Only last week, Ingwe and players received Sh10,000 each from the government, and support will run for the next three months.

The support from the government also goes to the five members of the technical bench.