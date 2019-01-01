AFC Leopards reveal why speedy winger Paul Were is yet to make debut

Were was among the six players signed by Ingwe in the mid-season transfer window

AFC Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says Paul Were could be handed his debut when they face Posta in a Kenyan Premier League ( ) match on Thursday.

The winger was signed by Leopards in the recent transfer window alongside Boniface Mukhekhe, David Ochieng, Soter Kayumba, Ivan Sekazza and Shami Kibwana.

However, out of the new players, only the Harambee Stars winger is yet to feature for the side and Juma has explained to Goal the reason behind the delay.

Article continues below

“We have not received his International Transfer Certificate from his former side Trikala in Greece.

"We expected it last week but we did not receive it. We are hopeful it might be here by today and latest tomorrow (Wednesday), so he (Were) will be illegible to play on Thursday.”

Ingwe are currently 12th on the KPL table with 27 points and a win on Thursday could see them move up as high as ninth.