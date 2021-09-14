AFC Leopards reveal when Aussems is expected back in Kenya

The experienced Belgian has been initially linked with a move away from the financially struggling Ingwe

AFC Leopards head coach Patrick Aussems is expected in the country on Thursday to sharpen the Football Kenya Federation Premier League heavyweights ahead of the new campaign.

It had not been clear whether the tactician will get back in Kenya to continue coaching Ingwe. Reports had already linked him with a move to Rwandan outfit Police FC.

But Leopards supporters have a reason to smile as it has been confirmed the Belgian is expected in the country this week.

When is Aussems expected back?

"I can assure you that Aussems will be in the country on Thursday to guide Ingwe in the new season," Leopards assistant coach Tom Juma said as quoted by the Star.

The former Simba SC tactician has been at the helm of Ingwe since February. According to the former Harambee Star, every player has already reported back, apart from Burundi international Bienvenue Shaka.

"Our objective throughout the years has been to bag silverware each season and it hasn't changed at all. We began our training sessions on Monday at Camp Toyoyo and the boys are responding really well," Juma continued.

"Shaka is yet to report and actually he is not even in the country. I wouldn't really say with certainty he'll be back for the new season."

With the new season set to start later in September, the club's official team has revealed plans for the team.

"We have identified quite a number of players whom we intend to bring on board for the new season. We shall soon be revealing the crucial changes the club intends to effect ahead of the new season."

The club has so far lost Benjamin Ochan to Ugandan Premier League heavyweights KCCA, their top scorer Elvis Rupia who has opted to go abroad alongside Harrison Mwendwa.

Ingwe are aiming at winning the league for the first time since 1998. Last season, they finished fourth behind champions Tusker, KCB, and Bandari respectively.