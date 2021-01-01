AFC Leopards reveal relegation threat from Fifa for owing coach Vasilijevic

The Kenyan giants have confirmed they have been asked to clear the money owed to the Serbian tactician or face the axe from the league

AFC Leopards have confirmed they have been threatened with relegation from the FKF Premier League if they don’t pay coach Marko Vasilijevic, who has sought help with world governing body Fifa.

Goal can reveal, Fifa has written to the Kenyan giants asking them to pay the Serbian tactician after the club consistently defaulted on payments.

Vasilijevic left AFC Leopards on February 3, 2019, after the team had lost their league match against Bandari FC 4-0 away in Mombasa.

What did Fifa say?

“AFC Leopards is granted a final deadline of 30 days as from the notification of the final decision May 26, 2021, in which to settle the said amount,” read part of the Fifa letter seen by Goal.

“Upon the expiry of the aforementioned final deadline and in the event of persistent failure or default to comply in full with the decision within the period stipulated, a transfer ban will be pronounced until the amount due is paid.”

“In addition, deduction of points or relegation to a lower division may also be ordered in relation to a transfer ban.”

What are AFC Leopards saying?

Ingwe chairman Dan Shikanda has acknowledged receipt of the letter from Fifa and said they will have no choice but pay the coach what they owe him.

“We don’t have an option because as you can see Fifa are threatening to relegate us,” Shikanda told Goal on Thursday. “It is something which happened when we had not taken over the office but we cannot run away now.

“We have to look at ways to settle the coach, it is something we want to work on and see how to end the many cases we are facing at Fifa, it is now becoming a norm that every coach who is fired, he must rush to Fifa.

“We have been ordered to pay him around Ksh600, 000 and we will do so to avoid the wrath from Fifa.”

Apart from Vasilijevic, Ingwe also owes a number of coaches, who have since moved to Fifa including Casa Mbungo of Rwanda, who currently handles Bandari. Another coach in a similar situation is Ivan Minnaert.