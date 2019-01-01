AFC Leopards reveal details of agreement signed with coach Casa Mbungo

The former Kiyovu Sports coach has already helped the side move up from the relegation zone on the 18-team table

AFC coach Casa Mbungo has to secure a top-five finish with the club or risk being fired at the end of the season.

The Rwandan was appointed to take over from Serbian Marko Vasiljevic in February, following the team's dismal start to the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season.

At that time, the 13-time league champions were 15th on the table, three places above the relegation spots.

AFC Leopards Secretary-General Oscar Igaida has revealed the targets they set for the tactician before he agreed to pen a contract with the side.

“The first objective was to stabilize the team and make it competitive again,” Igaida told Goal in an interview on Wednesday.

“We did not want to pressurise the coach, and we agreed that he should finish the season in the top five. It is unfortunate that we were knocked out of the FKF under his watch, but we believe the team is headed in the right direction.”

Igaida also affirmed that the club will be able to mount a challenge for the KPL title next season.

“The main thing that we want to win for the fans is the KPL title, it has been long overdue and with the direction we have, and with the squad we have, we are on the right track. So far things are looking up, and we believe that we are closer to winning the league," he added.

Mbungo signed a 18-month contract with the club after quitting Rwandan top-flight side S.C. Kiyovu Sports.

AFC Leopards are currently placed 12th on the KPL table and will play Posta in a mid-week league match on Thursday.