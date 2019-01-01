AFC Leopards results in preseason means nothing - Juma

The team manager insists pre-season has not reflected the true image of Ingwe, and those writing the club off will be in for a rude shock

AFC team manager Tom Juma insists the club will be stronger this season in the Kenyan Premier League ( ).

The 13-time champions have been under criticism for unconvincing pre-season results, where they won just two of their seven friendly games and lost the rest.

The former Kenyan international is adamant the results posted do not reflect the clear picture of the team.

“I remember in 2018, we won all our pre-season matches but when it came to the league, things drastically changed,” Juma told Goal on Friday.

“We struggled to cope with other teams and at some point, we were bottom of the table. There is no cause for alarm, the games we have played are just meant to prepare the team our fans should not be worried.”

Juma insists it will be a different case in the KPL this time around, where he has promised fans improved performances.

“The league is different, and the players will step up and get good results consistently. The pre-season we have had does not reflect our real potential and ability,” he concluded.

Interestingly, Leopards will open their account away at Bukhungu Stadium against Kakamega . Ingwe have lost their last four away matches in as many seasons against Homeboyz.

Last season, Leopards were defeated 3-0 at the same venue.