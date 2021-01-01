AFC Leopards reportedly ordered by Fifa to pay Mbungo Ksh. 6 million for breach of contract

The former champions are already serving a transfer ban after failing to settle outstanding monies for Vincent Habamahoro

AFC Leopards have apparently been ordered to pay their former coach Andre Casa Mbungo Ksh.6 million for breach of contract.

The tactician quit the 13-time Football Kenya Federation Premier League champions in December 2019 after going for months without pay. He followed up trying to get his outstanding money, but the Kenyan heavyweights did not engage with him on the matter, which prompted the Rwandan to seek help from the world football governing body.

"Mbungo has won the case and Ingwe have been ordered to pay him Ksh.6 million as compensation after a breach of contract," a source close to both the club and coach told Goal on Thursday.

"It was forthcoming since the club had done nothing to engage the coach on how to settle its dues. It is more of a self-inflicted pain for the team because they had taken the issue lightly.

"Even when the coach wrote to the club asking for his pay, there was no amicable agreement, he was ignored."

When reached for comment, Leopards chairman Dan Shikanda denied knowledge of the ruling but promised to get back once the club confirms receipt of Fifa decision.

"We have not received any order from Fifa to compensate Mbungo," the former striker told Goal on Thursday.

"But once we do, we shall sit and contemplate the next course of action. As it is now, I cannot comment on the issue because I am in the dark."



This would not be the first time the club has fallen foul of Fifa.

Recently, the club was banned from signing players for two transfer windows after failing to settle Rwandan midfielder Vincent Habamahoro's dues, totaling Ksh1.8 million, as directed by the world football governing body.

The Nairobi-based charges had initially been handed a 45-day ultimatum to settle the dues owed to their former player.

However, Ingwe failed to keep their part of the deal and Fifa had no option but to crack the whip.

"We take due note that in its correspondence, he [Habamahoro] informs us that the [AFC Leopards] has not complied with its financial obligations in accordance with the decision of Fifa," read a letter to the club obtained by Goal.

Article continues below

"We wish to inform the parties that a ban from registering new players internationally has been implemented by Fifa at the beginning of the next registration period.

"Moreover, and in accordance with point 9. of the aforementioned decision, Debtor´s member association [Football Kenya Federation] is requested to implement on the Debtor at the beginning of the next registration period, a ban from registering new players at the national level."

However, the suspension will be lifted if the former champions settle the matter with the player.