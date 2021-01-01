AFC Leopards rejected my Luo cook due to fear of losing to Sony Sugar - Okwiri

The businessman said although Ingwe saved him money seven years ago, he was surprised by the demands laid down

A Migori County businessman Dan Okwiri has revealed how Football Kenya Federation Premier League side AFC Leopards rejected a Luo cook.

Okwiri claims Ingwe were one of his first guests when he started the Migori County Lodge in South Nyanza in 2012 and the demands the Premier League side made before a game against Sony Sugar were surprising.

"Guess what, my second guest after opening the lodge was AFC Leopards and they had come to play a Luo team [Sony Sugar] and it was one of the biggest matches then in the area," said Okwiri.

"They were under a mzungu guy called Koops [Jan Koops former AFC Leopards coach] and McDonald Mariga's father [Noah Wanyama] was also among the guests. They walked in and said to me that they needed rooms. I told them that I did not have hot water because I did not have power, but Koops said I should not worry since footballer players never bathe in hot water. Then I said to myself that God loves me.

"The next worry is that I did not have a cook and the only one I had was sick then. But the AFC Leopards entourage reacted by saying that was fantastic news because they did not want any Luo to cook for them. They feared if a Luo cooks for them they were going to lose.

"They only said they would stay in my hotel and did not want a cook and they also did not want me around or anywhere near the kitchen. They only told me to buy the food and they would cook it themselves. I was surprised."

Apart from the cook and power issues, Okwiri, a former Kenya Airways top director, added he was relieved when AFC Leopards accepted to spend the night at his Lake Victoria lodge without enough bedding.

"The next worry is that the guys were like 40 and I had only 18 beds. But again, they said that should not worry me because the players need to share bedding for bonding purposes. They said two or three can share the bed but they will pay per head,"he continued.

"I needed the money because I had debts to pay. I got Ksh40,000 from the team and they paid before they slept. I used the money to buy bedsheets, spoons and that is how I started."

AFC Leopards' arch-rivals Gor Mahia derive the majority of their supporters from the Luo community because the founders were predominantly drawn from the Nyanza tribe.

Negative perceptions ranging from claims of superstitions to mere doubts between Kenya's most successful sides have been alleged for a long time.