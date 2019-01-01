AFC Leopards ready to roar against Mount Kenya United

New coach Casa Mbungo will be seeking to pick his first win when Ingwe takes on the bottom-placed side in a league match

AFC Leopards Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident his team will get a win against Mount Kenya United on Wednesday.

Ingwe has not been doing well in the league and has managed to get just two wins, four draws in the last ten games.

Despite the technical bench's instability, Juma says the team is well prepared and nothing will stop them from getting all the points.

Article continues below

"It is not going to be an easy match as many have put it, it is tough and we have to work for a positive result. However, we are ready to roar, and I know we have what it takes to get a win. Players are ready, we have prepared them well and what is remaining is to confirm that on the pitch.

"If we play the way we have been doing in training, I am confident that we will get a win and move upwards on the log. No one else is out, but Victor Majid is back though he will not be part of the team for today."

Ingwe are currently fifteenth on the log with ten points.