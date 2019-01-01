AFC Leopards ready to kick-off the KPL season – Dan Shikanda

The Ingwe boss warns rival teams to expect a well-motivated side when the league enters matchday two this weekend

AFC chairman Dan Shikanda has stated they are ready to kick off the Kenyan Premier League ( ) season when they take one on Sunday.

Ingwe lost their opening league match 1-0 against bogey side Kakamaga , a result which was followed with new arrivals at the club before the transfer window closed earlier this month.

Shikanda now insists the five new players, who joined on transfer deadline day, have re-ignited the team’s dream of ending their long wait of winning the KPL title, which they last lifted in 1998.

“Our season is starting off against Kariobangi Sharks and you better mark the date,” Shikanda told Goal on Saturday.

“We lost the opener against Homeboyz but at the time the team was not well prepared. We had issues trying to sign new players and the coach was yet to get his best squad for the season.

“I am happy we finally signed four players at the end of the transfer day and the coach is also happy working with the new players.

"You will now see a very different AFC Leopards because everyone is committed to getting a good result.”

Harambee Stars winger Paul Were and ex- forward John Makwatta signed on the final day and Shikanda believes the players will help the side to get a trophy at the end of the season.

“We signed quality players this time around and it was according to the list we received from our coach,” Shikanda continued.

“I watched the team train on Thursday and I can tell you there is a very big difference now, they have the urge to push for a good result and they have promised me they will always strive to do well.

“They even told me the opening defeat against Homeboyz is past them now and they are focused on doing well in upcoming matches and this will be showcased against Sharks on Sunday.”

Sunday's match against Sharks will be played at Kasarani Stadium.