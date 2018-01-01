AFC Leopards quartet ruled out of clash against Vihiga United

AFC Leopards' chase for the elusive victory in the 2018/19 Kenyan Premier League has been received a slight blow with up to four players being ruled out of the Saturday’s clash against Vihiga United.

Ingwe are still hunting for the maiden victory following two draws and a defeat in the first three games.

Victor Majid, Marvin Nabwire, Saad Musa and Whyvonne Isuzza are all out with various injuries while new signing Marcel Kaheza is still ineligible to take part in the KPL matches pending his clearance.

The only good news for Marko Vasiljevic is that new catch Wayi Yeka is available for selection.