AFC Leopards protest KPL decision to replay Sony Sugar in Awendo

Ingwe have lodged an appeal with the league body to shift the replay match from Awendo to another venue

AFC have protested against playing at Awendo Green Stadium.

The initial game was played on April 14 but was rained off with about half an hour to go. It was rescheduled for the following day but the visitors refused to play after the host team provided an ill-equipped ambulance.

On Tuesday, the Kenyan Premier League Limited scheduled a replay for the aborted match to be staged on May 12, but Ingwe Secretary General Oscar Igaida now says it is not safe for his team to play the Sugar Millers at their home ground.

“We are ready to face Sony Sugar at any given time but on a neutral ground, hostility at Awendo is on another level and we are not ready for that. We have written to the over the same because we believe it is the right thing to do,” Igaida told Goal.

“The decision for a replay does not sound okay for us after the home team failed to provide everything required in terms of facilities, but we have not appealed on the issue.”

Igaida has also lauded the job done by their technical team, led by coach Andre Casa Mbungo, so far in the second half of the Kenyan Premier League (KPL).

“They are doing a great job and the team is improving in every single day. We believe we will be better and by next season we will be ready to challenge for domestic titles," he added.

Article continues below

AFC Leopards are currently on an eight-match unbeaten run and are 10th on the KPL table with 34 points.

The Sugar Millers have, at times, proved to be a tough nut to crack at home and are currently placed seventh on the table with 38 points.