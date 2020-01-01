AFC Leopards' property to be auctioned over Minnaert’s KSh2.6M debt

The local heavyweights fired the coach in 2016 for poor results after eight months of service even though he had been contracted for two years

Kenyan Premier League side AFC risk losing property worth over KSh2.6 million owed to former coach Ivan Minnaert.

AFC Leopards sacked the Belgian in September 2016 after a string of poor results but the coach chose to dispute the termination of his contract through the corridors of justice.

Minnaert first went to the Football Federation Tribunal where he was awarded KSh2.6 million in 2017. AFC Leopards were to pay the money in instalments: six phases of KSh500,000 then the balance be cleared in instalments of KSh450,000 and KSh300,000. Thereafter KSh450,000 was to be offset in four phases.

“It is hereby ordered the arbitral award is hereby adopted as a decree of this court,” High Court judge Onesmus Makau ruled as reported by Daily Nation .

“That leave be and is hereby granted to the claimant to enforce the said arbitral award made on November 15, 2019.”

Minnaert, through his lawyer Francis Wasuna, has instructed auctioneers to attach the properties of AFC Leopards and raise the money owed to the coach. Wasuna appointed Softpower Auctioneers to put the property on sale and raise the said amount.

Meanwhile, former mechanic Michael Owino has explained how he got the job as the official driver of AFC Leopards.

The former champions got a new bus that was launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Owino was employed as the first team’s driver.

“Before I started driving the new bus, I was the mechanic for the old bus for 10 years,” Owino told Daily Nation. “When the previous driver quit his job, the management approached me to drive the bus and I gladly accepted.

“The players did not have an issue with me driving the bus because I had driven them a few trips, although they were a little bit worried because I am young and they were used to their former driver who was elderly.

“When I now get behind the wheels, they got comfortable.”

Owino opened up on how he goes around his job especially about upcountry trips that take a longer time on the road.

“I drive them at normal speeds to tournaments - no speeding here, as I have to make sure the players are safe,” the 28-year-old driver said.

“If a match is, say on a Sunday, we travel on Thursday which allows me to employ a sedate pace on the road without hurrying. A trip to Western would take the whole day.”

AFC Leopards and are the latest KPL clubs to purchase new buses.