AFC Leopards promise to switch off Western Stima in a league match

Ingwe is currently just a place from the bottom of the 18-team table with only 16 points from 17 matches

AFC ' Football Operations Manager Tom Juma is confident they will get maximum points against .

Of late, AFC Leopards have struggled to beat the power men and before relegation, they had managed to beat Ingwe eight times, drawing four times, losing the remaining six matches.

The last time Ingwe beat Stima was in September 2015, before losing three consecutive matches, and managing a draw in the second leg of 2017 season, the same year that the Kisumu-based side was relegated.

Juma says it will be a different story when they face the side on Saturday.

Article continues below

“The players are ready for the game, and we are going for a win. It is a fact that we used to drop points against them, but I believe we are better now.

“Everyone is available for the game apart from Dennis Sikhayi who is suspended after accumulating five yellow cards, we could have wanted him to be part of the team; too bad he is out,” Juma told Goal.

AFC Leopards are second from the bottom but a win will take them to position 13 if Sugar fails to beat their visitors .