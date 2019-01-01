AFC Leopards promise to end poor run with win against Ulinzi Stars

Ingwe have already lost six matches this season, leaving them second from bottom with just 10 points from 12 games

AFC Leopards have promised to end their poor run with a win against Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

The former champions have not had a good run and after twelve rounds, they are placed in the second last position with ten points. Club's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma says the team has to do absolutely everything to ensure it gets something from the game.

Article continues below

It is not going to be an easy match, Ulinzi Stars, just like us, want to win it. We have been training well, and we still have a couple of days before the game, we just want to prepare well and ensure we get something from them; it is a must win game for us.

“As it stands, no new injury apart from the one for Ezekiel Seda, Marvin Omondi and Said Tsuma; everyone else is there and fighting to get a chance to play for the team.”

Ulinzi Stars are currently placed twelfth on the log with fourteen points.