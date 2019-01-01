'AFC Leopards players won't be free agents despite financial constraints' - Shikanda affirms

The Ingwe chairman claims they are doing everything possible to look after the players' future in tough financial times

AFC chairman Dr Dan Shikanda has said the club's management will do everything possible to prevent their players from becoming free agents.

AFC Leopards have struggled to pay their players’ salaries and have had to seek help from their fans and members to raise money.

“We have not got any sponsor yet and we are looking at different options on how we can pay the players and remember the rules says if you do not pay players for three consecutive months, they all become free agents,” Shikanda told the club's website.

The chairman added they are not ready to sacrifice the effort it took them to assemble the current group of players.

“It took us time to identify the players we have and it also took a lot of resources to assemble the team at our disposal now. So, we are trying our best to avoid the situation they all become free agents,” he added.

“We are calling upon fans and members of AFC Leopards to join us in building the team."

The new chairman also revealed how the players are motivated to attend training programmes despite the cash crunch.

“It is our team and only that a sponsor pulled out at a critical moment but we were trying to build a new team and we spent a lot to acquire the new players and to motivate the other ones,” explained Shikanda.

“We have introduced a transport system for the players to ensure they attend training because they need to come and leave for their homes after our weekly training.

“We are doing our best to make sure our players are comfortable and honour league matches. And what to note is we spend around Shs12,000 to Shs15, 000 in a day and the amount of money we are collecting cannot even support us sufficiently.”

AFC Leopards are second on the log and will face on November 2 at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.