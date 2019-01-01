AFC Leopards players stage boycott protesting unpaid salary

The playing unit refused to train on Wednesday morning protesting unpaid dues which have accumulated for months

AFC players staged a go-slow on Wednesday and refused to train, protesting their unpaid dues.

Goal can exclusively reveal Ingwe have not settled the salaries of their players for the last two months. An official who sort anonymity confirmed a few players turned out for training on Wednesday morning, but none of them trained.

"Players came, but they asked questions about their salaries, none of them wanted to train until their questions were answered," a close source told Goal on Thursday.

When reached for comment, club chairman Dan Shikanda confirmed the reports but assured the players they will be paid soon.

"It is true we have not paid our players for the last two months and we do not have an imminent solution. However, we have been knocking several doors for a solution and all I can say is that the response is positive.

"We promised we will stabilize the club and we will deliver, I challenge the players to do their part on the pitch and we will for sure do ours. One thing I promise is that we will settle their dues soon," Shikanda said.

The club has accumulated a total of eight points from their last four games and they are currently placed third on the log.

Their next assignment will be on Saturday away to .