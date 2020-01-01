AFC Leopards players put Trucha 'under pressure' ahead of Tusker FKF PL opener

The tactician explains the players have worked so hard to show their abilities and that, in turn, would make his selection process tougher

AFC head coach Tomas Trucha has revealed his players’ abilities are putting him under so much pressure ahead of 2020/21 FKF Premier League opener against .

Ingwe will open the new season against Tusker on November 28 at Nyayo Stadium and Trucha has stated how he is spoilt for choice given how good the players are.

“I think we had some good pre-season and since I came we have had come good preparations,” Trucha told the club’s Online TV. “The players have been responding very well and have been working very hard too.

“They are focused and everyone is trying to show his best. In that way, they put me under pressure because there is a lot of good players.

“We have so many good players but we can only play 11 and we will have another 19 remaining players who are equally good.

“It is a good and very competitive team and so I believe they are prepared.”

The former Orapa United head coach did not want to be drawn on discussing Tusker but said their main priority is to concentrate on themselves.

“Tusker are a very good team and we played them two or three weeks ago so we know how strong they are and how strong we are,” he added.

“I am always telling the players that we must focus on ourselves and not to concentrate so much on the opponent. The most important thing is how we play.

“I will not only need the players on the pitch but also those on the bench. The technical team and the office should also do their job and so I believe at the moment we have a team that can beat everybody.

“On that day, the best team will win. I am going to try and win a game after the other so we will play Tusker and we are looking forward to winning.”

The tactician also spoke about the players like Collins Shichenje, who are out with the U20 national side featuring in the Cecafa Championship in .

“They are on the training and are playing too and we will use the good players at the time,” he concluded.

“When they will come back it will bring more pressure to the players that are here now and the competition will be more difficult for them.

“The best players will indeed play. I will be happy if we have more players in the Harambee Stars as I think they are good players who can be there.”

The AFC Leopards vs Brewers tie will be the first one to be broadcast by StarTimes as the new season kicks off.