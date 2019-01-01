AFC Leopards players denied services by a Nairobi hotel due to pending bills

The club have however moved fast to find a solution with the management as the hunt for a sponsor continue

AFC players were denied food and permission to access other essential amenities on Thursday owing to the pending bills in a Nairobi hotel they are staying in.

Goalkeeper Benjamin Ochan, defender Soter Kayumba, and striker Ismaila Diarra missed Ingwe's training session because they were hungry and could not make it to the venue. A source close to the club revealed to us the situation the trio was dealing with.

"Yes, they missed training and it is true there are pending bills in the hotel they are staying in," the Source told Goal on Friday.

"They were denied food and other essential services, and could not make it to training. However, the club has sorted the issue and the three are now okay and they will be available for our Sunday game against ."

When reached for comment, club's Football Operations Manager Tom Juma was coy on confirming or denying the reports but confirmed the players reported to training on Friday.

"Diarra, Ochan, and Kayumba trained on Friday, they looked good and ready for our weekend game. Yes, there was a little problem but I understand it has been solved," Juma said.

Leopards are currently on 11 points from six games.