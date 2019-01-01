AFC Leopards player preparation not affected by off the field problems - Igaida

Igaida is confident off-pitch issues will not affect AFC Leopards' performances once the new season kicks-off late in August

AFC ' secretary-general Oscar Igaida is confident the club will improve in their next Kenyan Premier League ( ) campaign.

The 13-times league champions have been troubled by the recently conducted elections that were nullified by 's Sports Registrar for not following set guidelines and rules.

Igaida believes the team is strong and will prove the doubters wrong in the KPL.

"Problems might be there, but those are just not associated with the players. Preparations for the new season are going on and are top-notch, meaning we will start the season fit and ready," Igaida told Goal.

Article continues below

"Relevant departments are also dealing with player signings and ensuring the team has enough quality. Our fans should rest assured that we will give our best as we aim at competing this season and hitting higher targets."

The team is set for a 10-day camp in Kakamega County before playing pre-season friendly games in preparation for the new season.