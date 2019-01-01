AFC Leopards player Paul Were turns down a contract extension at the Den

The Harambee Stars player joined Ingwe on a short-term deal and has helped the side move from the bottom of the KPL table

Paul Were has refused to extend his stay at AFC , Goal can exclusively reveal.

The Kenyan international was signed by Leopards three months ago, and his contract was set to expire at the end of the season.

A reliable source from the Den has revealed to Goal that the attacker has set his eyes abroad.

“Were has refused to extend his contract with the club, he says he has a pre-signed contract with a European club that he does not wish to reveal the identity,” the source told Goal.

“It is a blow to the club but we have no alternative apart from letting him go, it is against our wish but we have to respect his decision.”

There are also reports linking the forward to the newly crowned Kenyan Premier League champions ( ) .

Were has been one of the reasons why Ingwe have moved from the bottom of the 18-team Kenyan Premier League (KPL) table to their current 11th position.

Meanwhile, Were might miss Wednesday's final KPL game of the season against owing to injury, the club's football operations manager Tom Juma confirmed.

“Were sustained a groin injury and we had to substitute him, actually it was a precaution. He is still a doubt for the final game; we do not want to risk him though because it might cause him problems,” Juma told Goal.

“We would have loved to have everyone available for the game but it seems that will not be the case.”