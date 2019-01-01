AFC Leopards player missing as Sebastien Migne names Harambee Stars squad

Ingwe have struggled this season and the poor performance seems to have caught the attention of Stars' boss-Sebastien Migne

Not even a single AFC player made it to the Harambee Stars provisional squad called up for the upcoming Afcon qualifier against in March.

Stars coach Sebastien Migne named a 24-man squad that has two debutantes-David Sessay and Christopher Mbamba, who ply their trades in and respectively.

But none of the eight local based players came from a struggling AFC Leopards, who are rooted at the bottom of the table.

Among the local based players included duo of Duke Abuya and John Oyemba as well as ’s trio of Francis Kahata, Joash Onyango and Philemon Otieno. Others are Benard Ochieng (Kakamega ), Dennis Odhiambo ( ) and Cliff Nyakeya from .

Coach Migné has further named an additional five reserve players as a precautionary measure, who may be called upon to replace any of the 24 players in camp if need be.

The team is set to hit camp on March 17, 2019, in Nairobi ahead of the Ghana match which has been slated for March 23, 2019, in Accra.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers: Patrick Matasi (St Georges, Ethiopia), Farouk Shikalo ( ), John Oyemba (Kariobangi Sharks)

Defenders: Erick Ouma (Vasalund, Sweden), Musa Mohammed (Nkana FC, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg, ), David Sessay (Crawley Town, England), Philemon Otieno (Gor Mahia, ), Benard Ochieng ( , Kenya), Joash Onyango (Gor Mahia, Kenya)

Midfielders: Erick Johanna (IF Brommapojkarna, Sweden), Johanna Omollo (Cercle Brugge, ), Ismael Gonzales (UD Las Palmas B, ), Paul Were (Trikala, Greece), Victor Wanyama ( Hotspurs, England), Francis Kahata (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Christopher Tangen Mbamba (Oskarshamns, Sweden), Dennis Odhiambo (Sofapaka, Kenya), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia)

Article continues below

Forwards: Michael Olunga (Kashiwa Reysol, ), Duke Abuya (Kariobangi Sharks, Kenya), Cliff Nyakeya (Mathare United, Kenya), Masud Juma (Al Nasr, Libya),

Reserve Players: Abdallah Hassan (Bandari FC, Kenya), Allan Wanga (Kakamega HomeBoyz, Kenya), Nicholas Kipkirui (Gor Mahia, Kenya), Roy Okal (Mathare United, Kenya), Cliffton Miheso (Club Olimpico Montijo, )