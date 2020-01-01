AFC Leopards' player exodus blessing in disguise - Selebwa

The coach believes Ingwe will continue doing well in the league despite recent exits

Former AFC Gilbert Selebwa is confident the team will continue to develop despite their recent player exodus.

Ingwe have lost many key players including Whyvonne Isuza, Tresor Ndikumana, Soter Kayumba, and Dennis Sikhayi. However, the experienced tactician believes the 13-time league champions will continue doing better in the league and young players will step up.

"[The exit] was a blessing in disguise because it will give some players a chance to show their worth," Selebwa told Goal on Sunday.

"Players like Austin Odhiambo, Collins Shichenje and Marvin Omondi have an opportunity to help the team. Claims that the team will not perform because of players' exit are not true. It is a blessing in disguise, it will strengthen the team further."

Selebwa has tipped youngster Odhiambo to continue doing better and develop into a fine player.

"As long as [Odhiambo Austin] gets game time, he shall continue rising, he is a talented lad with a good creative vision," he concluded.

Ingwe are currently on 28 points after 17 matches.